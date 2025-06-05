Intel Nova Lake Cpus Get Major Gpu Overhaul With Xe3 And Xe4

Intel is preparing a major graphics overhaul for its upcoming Nova Lake processors. According to reports, the new chips will feature next-generation GPU architectures: Xe3 Celestial and Xe4 Druid.







These new graphics technologies will power different parts of Intel’s integrated GPU stack. Xe3 Celestial will handle core graphics rendering. Xe4 Druid will support media and display functions.

Xe3 Celestial Brings Major Performance Leap to Nova Lake

Xe3 Celestial marks Intel’s shift into high-performance graphics. It builds on previous Xe-LPG and Xe-HPG designs. The architecture aims to bring advanced rendering features and increased efficiency.

Sources suggest that Xe3 will serve as the main graphics unit in Nova Lake CPUs. It could significantly boost integrated GPU performance on laptops and desktops. If successful, this could help Intel better compete with AMD's Radeon iGPUs and Apple's M-series graphics.







Xe4 Druid Powers Media and Display Engines

The Xe4 Druid architecture will handle media and display processing. This separation from the core GPU mirrors Apple’s approach in its M-series chips. Intel may now use task-specific GPU IPs to optimize performance and power.

This modular approach helps Intel scale features better across devices. It also allows for dedicated power management and feature development for specific GPU tasks.

Big Picture for Nova Lake

Nova Lake is Intel’s next big platform after Lunar Lake. It targets a 2026 launch and may arrive on a new socket: LGA1851. The CPU architecture will use the Panther Cove performance cores and Darkmont efficiency cores. These aim to improve power usage and performance balance.

Intel wants Nova Lake to set a new standard for mobile and desktop computing. The platform could offer major gains in AI acceleration, battery life, and graphics.

With Nvidia, AMD, and Apple pushing GPU innovation, Intel needs a strong response. If the GPUs perform as expected, Intel could narrow the gap with rivals. The modular design also hints at a smarter, more efficient future for Intel’s chips.