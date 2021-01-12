Intel unveils 4 new processor families at CES 2021 in a bid to beat AMD

At CES 2021 conference, Intel just went all out – announcing 4 new processor families with a total of 50 different processors and they will be used in more than 500 new designs for laptops and desktop PCs in 2021.

11th Gen Intel Core vPro platform

The 11th Gen Intel Core vPro platform is meant for Intel’s business users with advanced hardware security that Intel has been working on for a while now. It includes the world’s first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. Based on the 10nm SuperFin technology, it is meant for thin and light laptops. Intel has 27 new processors for this category.

Intel is also launching an Evo vPro platform as well. Additionally, Intel announced Intel Evo Chromebooks based on the Evo vPro platform, enabling a new class of premium Chromebooks that are already high in demand.

N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors

The N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors are meant for students. They are based on the 10nm architecture, delivering up to 35% better overall application performance and up to 78% better graphics performance gen-on-gen.

11th Gen Intel Core H-series Mobile Processors

The 11th Gen Intel Core H-series Mobile Processors are meant for gaming. They push the limits of gaming performance in a small form factor such as laptops providing up to 5GHz of performance. They feature the new Gen 4 PCIe architecture for connecting to the latest discrete graphics and deliver amazingly low latency and immersive gameplay on the go.

Next-generation ‘Rocket Lake’ and ‘Alder Lake’ processors

Intel also announced the 12th Gen Alder Lake processors that are due in the second half of 2021. The Alder Lake processors will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product. Along with Alder Lake, Intel also demonstrated next-generation desktop processors i.e. 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors or the Rocket Lake-S. They reportedly feature 19% more instructions per cycle compared to the previous generation

