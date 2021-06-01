Intercropping Technology For Maize-Soybean Strip Set To Bring A ‘Green Revolution’ In Pakistan

According to experts from the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), National Research Agricultural Center (NARC), Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI), and Pakistan Oilseed Development Board (PODB) Maize-soybean strip intercropping technology are said to bring about a ‘green revolution’ hence utilizing the minimum amount of water, land, and fertilizer.

The experts from the China Economic Net (CEN) stated the following:

“It’s amazing to see so many pods on soybean plants. The technology has great potential to increase crop yields and the total crop area, which will be beneficial to our farmers.”

This technology was first developed by Professor Yang Wenyu at Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU) where the innovative technology is currently being applied on nearly 100 acres of land in Pakistan. In regards to the importance of the technology Muhammad Ali Raza a post-doc at SAU stated the following:

“Because in our country we are not growing soybeans due to many reasons, while this technology gives us two kind of crops at one time on the expense of one crop. We believe our technology is the only possible way to increase soybean production area in Pakistan.”

This just goes to show how much room there is for improvement in the agriculture sector and how technology can play a pivotal role in the sector’s acceleration.