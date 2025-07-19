Apple is preparing to launch its iPhone 17 lineup with two major display upgrades. According to the source, all models in the iPhone 17 series will feature slimmer bezels and a redesigned Dynamic Island interface.

Currently, Apple claims the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max have the thinnest bezels on any iPhone. Now, this design will expand to include the standard iPhone 17 and the rumored iPhone 17 Air. This marks the first time Apple is bringing Pro-level display borders to non-Pro models.

In addition to hardware changes, a revamped Dynamic Island is also expected. The source did not share many details. However, iOS 26 will likely introduce software updates for the Dynamic Island experience. This refreshed UI will reportedly be exclusive to the iPhone 17 lineup.

Rumors also suggest Apple may shrink the size of the Dynamic Island cutout. Yet, it’s unclear whether that will happen with the iPhone 17 or the iPhone 18. Sources remain divided on the timeline of this hardware change. Overall, the iPhone 17 series appears set to offer a more modern, immersive screen experience. With thinner bezels and an evolved Dynamic Island.