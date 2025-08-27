Rumors surrounding Apple’s next flagship phones have sparked excitement, especially claims about reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. If true, it would mark the first time Apple introduced this feature in any iPhone. However, industry developments suggest this upgrade may not arrive just yet.

Recently, Google launched the Pixel 10 series with Qi2 wireless charging, complete with built-in magnets. Interestingly, this is the same technology Apple pioneered through its MagSafe system, later shared widely to help set the industry standard.

Despite this, Google confirmed that reverse wireless charging could not be enabled on its devices due to compatibility issues with Qi2 magnets.

According to translated company statements, the magnetic setup strengthens the charging connection but creates a physical barrier that blocks reverse wireless charging. This technical limitation explains why the Pixel 10 lineup lacks the feature.

Given the similarities, it is highly probable that Apple faces the same hurdle. Unless Apple secretly engineered its own workaround when contributing MagSafe to the Wireless Power Consortium, the company may also be restricted.

While there’s a slim chance Apple kept an exclusive solution, expectations should remain realistic. For now, reverse wireless charging on future iPhones seems unlikely.