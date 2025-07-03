The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to deliver unmatched battery performance with a leaked capacity nearing 5,000 mAh. This leak, which was posted on Weibo by a reliable source, demonstrates Apple’s consistent emphasis on power enhancements. Despite the fact that Apple never formally discloses battery specifications, historical data clearly shows continuous capacity development.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Older Models: Battery Life

iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3,969mAh

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3,687mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676mAh

iPhone 17 Pro Max: ~5,000mAh (rumored)

Every iPhone model has consistently received battery upgrades alongside improved efficiency and hardware. According to Apple, the iPhone 16 Pro Max delivers up to 33 hours of battery life. In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max offered 28 hours, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max reached 29 hours. The iPhone 12 Pro Max provided just 20 hours. Now, the 17 Pro Max is expected to last around 35 hours, thanks to a 300mAh battery boost. Moreover, the new A19 Pro chip and Snapdragon X80 modem should enhance power efficiency, extending battery life even further.