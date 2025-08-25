Iphone Set For Big Design Shifts In The Coming Three Years

Apple will introduce a range of distinct iPhone designs across the next three years. The iPhone design cycle now points to an iPhone 17 Air in the near term, followed by a foldable model in 2026 and a landmark anniversary device in 2027. The company will keep mainstream models that users know while also offering fresh options that change the look and the user experience.

iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air will be a very thin and light model. Apple will use a new camera bar design and will trade some battery capacity for a slimmer body. The phone will run Apple silicon and will use a modern modem for fast connectivity. This model will showcase a design language that Apple can extend to other models.

iPhone Fold

Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2026 that behaves like a phone and like a small tablet when opened. The device will include an outer display for quick use and a larger inner display for media and multitasking. Touch ID will return so users can unlock the device in any orientation. The foldable will follow a refined hinge design and durability testing before wide release.

iPhone 20

In 2027, Apple will mark the two-decade anniversary with a new iPhone. The anniversary device will introduce notable design shifts and new materials. Apple will blend shaped edges with advanced glass treatments to create a distinct finish. The anniversary iPhone will highlight Apple’s innovation across hardware and software.

The iPhone design cycle will move alongside system-level upgrades from Apple. The company will refine its software suite and Apple Intelligence features to take advantage of new form factors. Device makers will balance battery life with thinness and with local processing demands to protect privacy and performance.

Apple will continue to offer the core models that serve most customers while using one standout design each year to drive interest and expand market reach. The next three years will shape Apple’s product direction and will set the stage for the company’s next decade of hardware and software advances.