By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Is Elden Ring Finally Coming To Switch 2 Sooner Than We Think

Elden Ring may be storming onto the Switch 2 way sooner than anyone thought. And the hype has crept up to be a massive surge. The ESRB has officially rated the Tarnished Edition for Nintendo’s next-gen console, and if history repeats itself, that rating means one thing: a release could be just 4 to 6 months away.

ESRB Rating Ignites Frenzy for Switch 2 Drop

First teased during April’s Switch 2 Direct without a release window, the Tarnished Edition has now received its all-important rating. That’s a strong indicator the game is nearing completion. Insiders suggest a late 2025 launch window, possibly between August and December.

Leaks also hint that FromSoftware could announce the full date at Nintendo’s July event, setting the stage for a blockbuster holiday season.

Reddit and X Fans Are Already Celebrating

Over on r/NintendoSwitch, fans are dissecting every clue, with many speculating that the long-awaited port could drop alongside or shortly after the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Other noted:

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Promises More 

The Tarnished Edition will reportedly include the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, brand-new gear, and even mount customization. That turns this release into a “definitive edition” built for hardcore fans and newcomers alike.

Will Elden Ring Make Nintendo Switch Great Again?

Elden Ring making its way to Switch 2 would confirm Nintendo’s next-gen console is no longer just for cozy indies and platformers. If Switch 2 can handle the sprawling world of Elden Ring, it opens the door to even more AAA masterpieces.

 With the ESRB rating now live, all signs point to a late 2025 release for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2, and fans are already preparing to die (again).

