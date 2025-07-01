Is Elden Ring Finally Coming To Switch 2 Sooner Than We Think

Elden Ring may be storming onto the Switch 2 way sooner than anyone thought. And the hype has crept up to be a massive surge. The ESRB has officially rated the Tarnished Edition for Nintendo’s next-gen console, and if history repeats itself, that rating means one thing: a release could be just 4 to 6 months away.

ESRB Rating Ignites Frenzy for Switch 2 Drop

First teased during April’s Switch 2 Direct without a release window, the Tarnished Edition has now received its all-important rating. That’s a strong indicator the game is nearing completion. Insiders suggest a late 2025 launch window, possibly between August and December.

Leaks also hint that FromSoftware could announce the full date at Nintendo’s July event, setting the stage for a blockbuster holiday season.

Reddit and X Fans Are Already Celebrating

Over on r/NintendoSwitch, fans are dissecting every clue, with many speculating that the long-awaited port could drop alongside or shortly after the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Promises More

The Tarnished Edition will reportedly include the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, brand-new gear, and even mount customization. That turns this release into a “definitive edition” built for hardcore fans and newcomers alike.

Will Elden Ring Make Nintendo Switch Great Again?

Elden Ring making its way to Switch 2 would confirm Nintendo’s next-gen console is no longer just for cozy indies and platformers. If Switch 2 can handle the sprawling world of Elden Ring, it opens the door to even more AAA masterpieces.

With the ESRB rating now live, all signs point to a late 2025 release for Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2, and fans are already preparing to die (again).