By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cabinet Moves To Update Token Tax Rates After Six Years

The Federal Cabinet has approved revisions to token tax rates for vehicles in Islamabad after a gap of six years. The decision is expected to enhance revenue collection and bring Islamabad’s tax framework in line with provincial practices.

The Cabinet recently cleared a summary submitted by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, which proposed amendments to the long-standing West Pakistan Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1958. The new plan updates token tax rates currently applicable to private, public service, and commercial vehicles in the capital.

The Excise and Taxation Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), which manages vehicle registration, transfer, and tax collection, had highlighted that token tax rates had remained unchanged since 2019. This stagnation restricted the department’s ability to meet revenue targets effectively.

In FY 2024-25, the Excise Department collected Rs4.29 billion in revenue, with a target of Rs4.5 billion set under the 2025 Finance Bill. Cabinet members were briefed that outdated token tax rates were not only limiting revenue but also making Islamabad’s tax system inconsistent with provincial counterparts.

The approved increase in token tax is aimed at ensuring parity across regions and improving efficiency in tax administration. The move is expected to provide a significant boost to revenue collection in the coming fiscal year.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?
Honor X7d
Honor X7d Released with Snapdragon 685 and Large Display
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Rawalpindi Gets 1 Million AMI Meters as IESCO Expands Smart Grid Initiative
Punjab Loan Surge Rs405bn Borrowing Stresses Punjab Finances
Punjab Borrows Rs405bn In One Month, Raising Concerns Over Fiscal Stress
Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login
FBR Ends QR Code Requirement for IRIS Login
Is Youtube Using Ai To Edit Creator Videos Heres The Details
Is YouTube Using AI to Edit Creator Videos? Here’s the Details
Sun TV
Sun TV Implicated in 5G Delay; Officials Say They Don’t Even Know the Owner
Scientists Test Social Media With Only Ai Bots Chaos Soon Followed
Scientists Test Social Media with Only AI Bots, Chaos Soon Followed
Huawei Debuts Worlds First 100 Mw Charging Hub For Electric Trucks
Huawei Debuts World’s First 100 MW Charging Hub for Electric Trucks
Chatgpt Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers Report
ChatGPT Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers: Report
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date
CDA Hikes Water and Sewerage Charges in Islamabad