Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has taken disciplinary action against several officers for underperformance while simultaneously imposing a citywide ban on unregistered motorcycles.

During a meeting with SDPOs and SHOs, the capital’s police chief issued show-cause notices to 11 officers over unsatisfactory performance and warned of strict accountability within the force. He also announced a zero-tolerance policy against illegal arms, aerial firing, and narcotics.

An official told that Rizvi ordered intensified efforts under the “Nasha Ab Nahi” anti-drug campaign, immediate arrests of proclaimed offenders and absconders, and maximum use of Safe City’s Hunt Lab and Sky software to track and dismantle criminal networks.

The IGP further directed monitoring of SHO response times to emergency calls, increased night patrolling, and regular open courts by field officers to address public grievances. Complaints received through Pukaar-15, the IG’s Complaint Cell 1715, and the Women’s Helpline 1815 are to be resolved promptly and on merit.

Rizvi stressed the integration of modern software for station-level operations, patrolling, and crime records. Dolphin patrolling plans will now be devised jointly by SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, with weekly performance reviews to be conducted by the IGP himself.

He also ordered foolproof security for Rabi-ul-Awwal events and instructed SPs to hold weekly press briefings to keep the public informed.

In his accountability drive, Rizvi issued show-cause notices to the SDPOs of Kohsar, Margalla, Ramna, and Bhara Kahu, while seeking explanations from the SDPOs of Shahzad Town and I-9. SHOs of Aabpara, Kohsar, Women, Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, Phulgran, and Bani Gala police stations were also served notices.

On the other hand, good performance was acknowledged: SDPO Golra received a commendation letter and Rs100,000, while SHO Sumbal was awarded Rs50,000 and a CC-I certificate.

The IGP underscored that officers showing dedication would be rewarded, while negligence would not be tolerated.