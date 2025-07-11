By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Islamabad Launches Citywide Vehicle Emission Testing Drive

Islamabad’s Transport Authority, in partnership with the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has launched a large-scale vehicle emission testing campaign across the capital.

The campaign was formally launched with the inspection of ITA Chairman Irfan Memon’s vehicle, which passed the emissions test and was issued a scannable digital clearance sticker. These stickers will be given to all vehicles that meet the prescribed emission standards, signaling compliance and roadworthiness.

Using advanced testing equipment, authorities are checking carbon monoxide levels in vehicle exhaust. Vehicles emitting up to 6% carbon monoxide are deemed compliant and cleared. Those exceeding the limit will be issued a warning, and repeat violators may face fines or operational restrictions.

The first phase of the drive focuses on government vehicles, with full testing scheduled at the Pak Secretariat.
In the next phase, the campaign will expand to include private cars, public transport, and commercial vehicles. Testing points will be set up at bus terminals and traffic checkpoints throughout Islamabad.

Sajid Bashir of the EPA highlighted that the campaign uses real-time digital monitoring to enhance accountability and environmental compliance. The goal is to improve urban air quality using modern, technology-driven solutions.

Authorities are urging all vehicle owners to maintain their vehicles properly and play their part in reducing emissions. The campaign reflects a broader push toward a cleaner, healthier environment for residents of the capital.

This initiative sets a new benchmark for sustainable urban management in Pakistan, combining technology, regulation, and public awareness to tackle one of the country’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

