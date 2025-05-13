Islamabad Outshines Rome & Athens in Smart City List; Dubai Ranked 4th

In a surprising twist in the latest IMD Smart City Index 2025, Islamabad has quietly climbed the ranks to land at 116th place globally, surpassing iconic cities such as Rome (117), Athens (118), and Manila (120).

While not topping the charts, Pakistan’s capital made a respectable showing that signals its slow but steady digital and infrastructural progress. The index, compiled by the IMD Smart City Observatory, assesses 142 cities around the world based on factors such as infrastructure, technology, health, safety, mobility, and governance, using both hard data and citizens’ perceptions.

Dubai Shocks the West with Top 5 Ranking

Meanwhile, in a show of regional dominance, Dubai claimed the 4th position, establishing itself as the smartest city in the Middle East and one of the most technologically integrated urban centers globally. It ranks just behind Zurich, Oslo, and Singapore, the top three on the list.

Dubai’s high-speed digital transformation, integration of AI into public services, and ambitious initiatives like autonomous transportation and smart policing played key roles in its meteoric rise.

Islamabad’s Growing Digital Smart City Infrastructure

Islamabad’s placement may not seem remarkable at first glance, but in the context of a developing nation, it’s a major win.

Over the past few years, Islamabad has introduced smart traffic signals, digitized land records, expanded broadband access, and made strides in e-governance platforms such as e-Khidmat and Pakistan Citizen Portal. It is also important to note here that both Lahore and Karachi did not make it in the top 120 cities cut.