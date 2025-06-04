Islamabad Revises Metro And Electric Bus Ticket Rates

Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reduced metro and electric bus ticket prices, restoring them to their previous levels, effective immediately.







The recent decision comes after weeks of criticism and confusion surrounding fare changes in the capital’s public transport system. Earlier, reports hinted at an upcoming fare increase, triggering backlash from the public and transport advocacy groups.

Initially, the CDA denied any plans to raise fares, but despite the assurances, it proceeded with the hike just days later. This sudden shift drew even more criticism, especially from daily commuters already grappling with high living costs.







Facing growing dissatisfaction, the authority has now rolled back the increased fares, returning to previously set rates for both metro and electric buses. The move is widely seen as a response to public demand and an effort to ease financial pressure on residents who rely on affordable public transport.

Many commuters have welcomed the decision, calling it “a relief amid rising living costs.”

While the fare rollback has brought temporary relief, questions about the CDA’s fare-setting policy and its transparency continue to linger. Critics argue that frequent and unexplained changes in pricing add uncertainty and stress for thousands who depend on the service daily.

With public trust now under scrutiny, all eyes are on the CDA to provide clearer communication and consistency in future transport decisions.