IT Minister Amin ul Haque resolves to promote public-private partnerships

Introduced earlier this year, the implementation of the Right of Way (ROW) Policy for the telecom sector is a key milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation. The National Incubation Centre (NIC) held an event at its headquarters to celebrate the approval of the policy, inviting key industry leaders belonging to the government and telecom sector.

Some of the key participants included Syed Amin al Haque – Federal Minister of IT,  Amir Azeem Bajwa – Chairman PTA, Shoaib Siddiqui – Federal Secretary of IT & Telecommunications, Aamir Ibrahim – CEO of Jazz and Julian Gormon – head of GSM Asia.

Whilst sharing his thoughts about the landmark policy, the Minister of IT, Syed Amin Ul Haque highlighted how the ROW policy can play a crucial role in boosting the telecom sector and paving the way for a digitally enabled Pakistan. He further stated, Promoting modern telecom services and resolving existing issues with the Right of Way #ROW policy is a wonderful achievement.”. 

Syed Amin al Haque further exhibited the resolve to promote public-private partnerships for bridging the digital divide prevalent in Pakistan.

Another key speaker, Aamir Ibrahim – CEO Jazz, appreciated the policy and acknowledged its role in developing the telecom sector. He said, “This policy will herald the way for the many things we want to do in the future to uplift Pakistan. Thank you very much to everyone who worked for this”

