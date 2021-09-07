Javed Afridi provides a teasers for the upcoming MG electric SUV

For quite a while there has been no news about the upcoming electric vehicles from the company Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan until Javed Afridi shared a teaser for the upcoming MG Marvel R SUV on his official Twitter account.

The new MG Marvel R is a brand new electric-powered SUV that gives a futuristic look and is set to rival top-tier competitors such as Tesla, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, etc.

NEW MG MARVEL R pic.twitter.com/zkDfrf01U6 — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) September 5, 2021

The Marvel R rocks three electric motors where two are in the front and one is in the back. All three of these electric motors make a collective horsepower of 288 with a 665 Nm of torque. The SUV is powered by a 70kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

However, its rear-wheel-drive variant gets 402 km of range while the all-wheel-drive variant gets 370 km of range due to its increased weight and further power consumption.

Despite the futuristic look, the SUV is equipped with the latest gear such as a 9.1-inch infotainment unit, various driver-assist features, a leather-trimmed interior, and a long list of comfort features for the driver and passengers.

As of now, the Marvel R costs around $47,720 on the account of being an upmarket product. However, it is to be noted that the Marvel R was already in Pakistan two months ago as a part of its testing phase. In a nutshell, the Marvel R is something the consumers in Pakistan would truly be looking forward to.