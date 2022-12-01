Javed Afridi Reveals MG 4 EV: Can Travel From Lahore To Peshawar On A Single Charge

MG 4 is an innovation probably known as MG Mulan in China, is an electric vehicle that competes with Tesla model Y, Volkswagen ID 3, and Kia Niro EV.

Javed Afridi, a famous Pakistani business executive, an entrepreneur, and a well known person in the country as a owner of a cricket franchise named Peshawar Zalmi. Not only this but Javed is a CEO of Haier.

Javed Afridi has made a name for himself by verbally writing cheques that his company’s action cannot cash. Moreover, the CEO and the brand ambassador for MG JW Pakistan teased another vehicle on Twitter. This time, the car in question is MG 4.

MG4 FULLY ELECTRIC 100% CHARGE IN 35 MINUTES.

DISTANCE: 490.85 KM. LAHORE TO PESHAWAR MOTORWAY ON A SINGLE CHARGE. pic.twitter.com/uoIcRl02eA — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) November 30, 2022

Whereas, public seems unhappy on Afridi’s tweet because it is unlikely to lead any tangible process.

Besides, the innovative high-tech electric vehicle comprises of single electric motor on the rear excel that sends Up to 445 horsepower(hp) to the rear wheels. These rear wheels allow 0-100km/h time of around 4 seconds. MG feels proud in producing EVs near 50:50 weight distribution that allows for excellent stability on twisty roads.

The EV is fully comprised in a modern way with two battery options. The two batteries are of 51 kWh and 64 kWh. Additionally, if we talk about the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that underpins MG 4, can support a 150 kWh battery pack as well.

Moreover, MG 4 gives an opportunity to drive Up to 450 kilometers of range on a single charge. Indeed, it is a positive point for those who loves to travel in a smooth way. It has MG’s modern driver-assist features including the latest tech features in terms of safety and convenience.

Alas, MG 4 costs between Rs 7.4 million and Rs 7.8 million in international markets. However,if it launches in Pakistan by some miracle it would be a high- tech for car lover’s.Whereas, in Pakistan it is considered as a high cost and will only be able to cater small niche of car buyers

