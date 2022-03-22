Jazz appoints Atyab Tahir as CEO JazzCash

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator (part of VEON Group NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announces the appointment of Atyab Tahir as the CEO of JazzCash effective May 1 2022.

Atyab, currently serving as Country Manager MasterCard Pakistan & Afghanistan, has over two decades of international experience in banking and consulting. Atyab has also held senior positions at Fidelity Investments, HBL, Telenor Bank and easypaisa. He holds a BA from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Babson College.

Commenting on Atyab’s appointment Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said: “While mobile phones and payment solutions have accelerated financial inclusion in the country, a significant portion of Pakistan’s adult population remain unbanked. I am confident that under Atyab’s dynamic leadership JazzCash will help boost financial inclusion across the board through innovative and customer-centric products.”

“JazzCash is at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital revolution processing more than 5 million transactions every day and accounting for almost 7% of Pakistan’s GDP. Our aim is to build a world-class fintech serving every single Pakistani, from youth, SMEs, freelancers, with a very strong focus on the unbanked and the underbanked. I look forward to joining the Jazz family and collaborating with our partners in the telecommunications and financial services sector to unlock the true potential of Digital Pakistan.” said Atyab.

A division of Jazz, JazzCash has grown rapidly to become a leader in the country’s marketplace for digital financial services. As shown in VEON Group’s FY21 results that were released on 28 February 2022, JazzCash has 15.2 million monthly active users (+24.9% YoY) and 130,800 monthly active merchants (up by 2.3 times YoY).

