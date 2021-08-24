News

Jazz conferred with the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2020 for its support towards COVID-19 relief

Usman Aslam

In recognition of its sustainability initiatives, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC) has awarded Jazz the Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2020.

Tariq Azam, Director Marketing – SKMCH&RC, congratulated Jazz on receiving the award and acknowledged their invaluable support. He said, “During the pandemic the process of patient care changed dramatically, increasing costs substantially. In such challenging circumstances, Jazz stood by us. We would like to especially acknowledge Jazz for their generous contribution last year in our fight against COVID-19 and for helping us in spreading cancer awareness. We hope they continue supporting our cause in the years to come.” 

“We extended our full support to various organizations to play our part in limiting the devastating impact the pandemic had on the vulnerable communities, including the frontline healthcare workers. Jazz commends the work SKMCH is doing in combatting the pandemic and in areas of cancer treatment and research,” said Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer – Jazz.

Last year, Jazz announced PKR 1.2 billion COVID-19 relief support, which included short to mid-term initiatives to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities.  This also included a PKR 8 million funding to SKMCH&RC for 1,000 COVID-19 tests, which were utilized to diagnose the underprivileged. Jazz also carried out a cancer awareness and fund-raising campaign via its social media assets and mass SMS to support the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) in raising donations.

This is the 8th Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility Award that the mobile operator has received.  In the last four years, Jazz has contributed significantly towards sustainable initiatives that empower the youth through technology and philanthropy in the areas of natural disaster relief and healthcare.

COVID-19 Jazz
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

