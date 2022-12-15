Jazz, Huawei and NUST Collaborate to Build Pakistan’s First Ever 5G Lab

According to details, the lab will mostly focus on studying the socioeconomic effects of 5G and address issues related to education, health, mobility, and businesses

Leading telecom operator ‘Jazz’ and Huawei have joined hands to build Pakistan’s first 5G innovation platform. Located in the National University of Science and Technology, this lab will work as a research platform for 5G internet in the country.

According to details, the lab will mostly focus on studying the socioeconomic effects of 5G and address issues related to education, health, mobility, and businesses.

Built in collaboration with a major engineering and computer science university, this 5G lab will go on to help thousands of students with their research and hopefully create more learning opportunities for students. Academics will use this lab to research on a number of different fields including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) etc.

A ceremony was held to inaugurate the 5G research lab, speaking at the ceremony experts mentioned that unlike 4G which was used only for calls and internet, 5G will be utilized to move Pakistan towards digitalization.

“This lab will play a pivotal role in helping us build an ecosystem to explore 5G-enabled use cases in Agritech, EdTech etc. while serving as a conduit for the interplay of technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity” said MoITT Secretary Mr. Mohsin Mushtaq.

CEO of VEON Group, Kaan Terzioglu who also spoke at the event said that, “While our priority is to provide 4G for all, we must also look at the future of communications where 5G will have an important role to play. Jazz is making a major commitment towards innovation in the country and exploring the potential of 5G to help transform business and society. We set out to empower our customers while enhancing the prosperity of the countries we operate in, and Jazz’s 5G innovation lab aims to deliver both in Pakistan.”

