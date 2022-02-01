Jazz increases network capacity with state-of-the-art 800G link technology

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider has deployed Pakistan’s first 800G link technology on its network, augmenting the existing user experience for data services. Currently, the 800G Transport Lambda is carrying live customer traffic across the Karachi metro region with plans underway for further expansions.

With a network backbone capacity of 3.7 Tbps, 800G Transport Lambda will benefit customers by increasing the data-carrying capacity resulting in an improved user experience for data services. In a single second, customers will be able to stream 360,000 HD videos as opposed to 180,000 in the 400G network and download 140,000 songs compared to 70,000 at the same time, amongst other features. 800G is 8 times the capacity of the traditional 100G technology network and can support up to 1 million concurrent 4K users.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer, Jazz said,

“There is an increase in high-bandwidth applications, and to cater to the growing data demands of our subscribers we have upgraded our systems deploying the country’s first 800G Transport Lambda. Our top priority remains to ensure an optimum customer experience.”

800G Transport Lambda further re-affirms Jazz’s commitment to delivering the latest and leading technology to its customers. In an industry-first move, Jazz also commercially rolled out Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) technology last year, enhancing network capacities, benefitting customers through increased network coverage as well as higher data speeds and better user experience.