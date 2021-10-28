Jazz invests PKR 9.54 billion in Q3 2021, 4G population coverage crosses 65% mark

During the third quarter of 2021, Jazz invested PKR 9.54 billion maintaining its strategic focus on 4G and digital services. Jazz’s 4G user base reached 33.8 million with population coverage of its 4G network crossing 65%, while its total customer base grew by 11.2% YoY to reach 71.4 million.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said,

“We are constantly delivering on our ‘4G for all’ ambition to support a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem. The rise in the adoption of digital tools is quite encouraging, including the consistent growth of JazzCash as Pakistan’s leading fintech. Jazz remains firm in its commitment to connect the underserved with fast and reliable 4G and to bank the underbanked through JazzCash.”

Digital services were another key area of growth with JazzCash reaching 13.9 million monthly active users and recording a rise in the total number of registered wallets to 35.4 million. JazzCash’s retail presence continued to expand and reached over 92,000 active agents and more than 89,000 active merchants by the end of the third quarter.

Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, continued to enjoy strong levels of customer adoption, as its monthly active user base grew by 40.6% YoY, reaching 9.4 million, cementing its position as Pakistan’s largest telecom app. Other streaming and entertainment platforms such as Jazz TV, Bajao, Jazz Cricket, and Deikho, enjoyed further growth; usage time of these platforms increased by an average of 75.4% YoY.