Jazz partners with Alkira to provide enterprise customers Multicloud networking technology

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider has partnered with Network Cloud pioneer Alkira,®Inc. to deploy the company’s Cloud Networking as-a-Service(CNaaS) offering. The Alkira integration with Jazz’s Cloud portfolio provides enterprises the ability to deploy a multi-cloud network in minutes, with the flexibility to turn services on and off as the business requires.

The time, cost, and complexity of building networks in the cloud with end-to-end connectivity, security, and visibility are major challenges holding back digital transformation. Enterprises now require greater agility to respond quickly to business needs, complex network infrastructure, including solutions from a wide range of cloud vendors.

Through Alkira, Jazz will provide simpler, comprehensive, and faster multi-cloud solutions that can help optimize performance, control costs, provide quick cloud access and secure applications, environments, and data. A pay-as-you-go model that provides a single platform to manage services from different cloud providers with no additional hardware requirements.

“In this new normal, businesses are relying on a mobile workforce and applications accessed in the cloud. As these businesses undergo a digital transformation, they require extreme agility and the best network security. In partnering with Alkira, we are looking to reinvent the cloud experience by delivering a multi-cloud network with unified services, security, intent-based policy, visibility, and governance. This platform seamlessly connects to the corporate infrastructure, enabling a secure multi-cloud environment in minutes, providing businesses the agility they need,” said Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer at Jazz.



“We are pleased to have the Alkira Cloud Services Exchange ® (CSX) selected by Jazz to simplify the cloud journey and help enterprise customers get to, around and across clouds through our Cloud Network-as-a-Service offering,” said Atif Khan, CTO, and Founder of Aklira, Inc. We are grateful for the tremendous global response to Alkira CSX. It has been a humbling experience to surpass the early growth around our pioneering efforts in SDWAN and we look forward to working closely with the team at Jazz to bring the state-of-the-art cloud networking and multi-cloud networking services to local markets.”