Jazz recognized as the Telecom Sector’s Most Preferred Employer

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider has been awarded the ‘Most Preferred Employer in the Telecom Industry’ at the Best Place to Work Awards Gala 2021 (BPTW 2021) hosted by the Pakistan Society of Human Resources Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting. This award was based on the BPTW 2021 survey, which was taken by over 40,000 employees across Pakistan.

Jazz values employee wellbeing and development and places great emphasis on sustaining a conducive work culture that encourages greater work-life balance, engagement, enablement, and constant upskilling. Apart from specialized employee programs designed on the SEMP model: Social, Emotional, Mental, and Physical, Jazz ensures all its workplaces embody teamwork and collaboration.

In 2019, a flexible work-from-home policy, Jazz Flex, was introduced which laid the foundation for a permanent hybrid working model post-COVID-19. This enhanced flexibility has allowed employees to operate both from their homes as well as office premises based on business needs. Employee experience and safety are considered utmost priorities, and productivity is maintained with the help of numerous digital interventions.

Jazz is an equal opportunity employer and is creating and nurturing an inclusive and empowering culture. It’s one of the first telecom companies with a high female representation in its executive leadership. Not only does the company promote gender diversity in its work environment, but it also has programs focused entirely on attracting and facilitating the female gender.

“Jazz takes pride in a work environment that breeds innovation, constant learning, and success. All our employee-centric endeavors are a testament to our commitment to becoming a talent powerhouse by focusing on wellbeing and equipping our workforce with future-ready skills as we move forward in our journey of creating a digitally inclusive ecosystem in Pakistan,” said Wajida Leclerc, Chief People Officer at Jazz.

Recognizing Jazz for its ‘Most Preferred Employer in the Telecom Industry’ award, Engage Consulting CEO, Paul Keijzer said, “We congratulate Jazz for this recognition as it reflects its sheer commitment to positioning itself as a great employer brand. The survey participants, besides sharing their input on various aspects of employee experience, also claimed to find Jazz as the most attractive employer in the telecom industry. To have won this accolade, thus, definitely is a remarkable achievement.”

The Best Place to Work Awards Gala is an annual event and honors the industry leaders setting HR standards and benchmarks across the country. All winners were recognized and awarded for their scores in the best place to work survey conducted by Engage Consulting. These employee engagement surveys are conducted once every two years by Engage Consulting going back to 2008.