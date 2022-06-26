Jazz signs agreement to fiberize its network across Lahore

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and mobile broadband provider, has signed an agreement to connect all of its Mobile towers directly to fiber in Lahore. Fiber infrastructure and services provider, Nayatel, has partnered to lead this Fiber to the Site (FTTS) project, which is expected to complete by December 2022.

FTTS is a network connectivity solution that enables each cell site to carry up to 10Gbps of traffic at significantly lower latencies and enhances network availability and resilience. Upon the completion of this project, Jazz subscribers will experience faster download speeds, lag-free online gaming, and improved audio and video calls over IP applications. The infrastructure will pave the way for future technologies (5G/6G) which require low latency and high throughput backhaul to operate.

“Digital transformation across the country increasingly requires high-bandwidth solutions with the demand for data and speed increasing exponentially. Fiberization showcases our commitment to delivering a consistently fast and reliable internet solution; and is crucial if we are to build a digital ecosystem which compliments the users evolving lifestyle needs,” said Jazz’s Chief Technology Officer, Khalid Shehzad.

The demand for high-speed mobile broadband is growing at an unprecedented pace. This growth is driven by a rise in digital media applications. At the same time, work-from-home practices have also contributed to a rise in low latency requirements for current mobile networks. There is an urgent need to deliver more data through advanced and expanded fiber networks while maintaining high network availability.

Speaking at the project announcement ceremony, Nayatel’s CEO, Wahaj Siraj, said,

“This partnership opens new horizons for the implementation of high-speed data connectivity. Nayatel has always pursued a vision of providing quality internet, cable TV and phone services to its customers. Now, we are aiming to facilitate digital transformation by working with Jazz to build the infrastructure required to bring Pakistan at par with the most developed countries of the world.”

In the last two years, Jazz has invested US$ 560Mn towards its strategic focus on connecting the unconnected to high-speed internet, and upgrading its 4G infrastructure to fulfill the growing bandwidth demand. The mobile operator currently has a vast fiber network carrying live customer traffic across 26 cities. Plans are underway for further expansions targeting 70% FTTS penetration in the next 5 years. A densely fiberized, future-ready network, will form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0. With this step, it is expected that Jazz’s services will expand overall in terms of performance.

