JazzCash rolls out an all new and improved mobile app

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech with over 13.1 million monthly active users, has released a new, revamped version of its consumer app. The all-new JazzCash app not only comes with a completely redesigned user-centric interface but also adds exciting new features to make the experience better than ever before for the JazzCash family.

The design team at JazzCash conducted an in-depth study with users from diverse educational and socio-economic backgrounds, resulting in a user-centric mobile experience designed by millions of Pakistanis and delivered by JazzCash. This new design allows app users greater flexibility and the ability to do more with fewer action steps.

“As a platform promoting the digital payments ecosystem, we decided to invest in a scalable, future-proof platform that can give us the agility and capacity to support our rapidly growing business. We did not just revamp the user experience on the front end but also conducted end-to-end modernization of the entire JazzCash technology stack,” said Murtaza Ali, acting CEO, JazzCash.

Through this revamp, JazzCash is looking to take user convenience to the next level at every touchpoint. To continue offering innovative payment solutions and bank the unbanked segment, the company plans for a continuous improvement mindset moving forward.