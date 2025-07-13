Google I/O Extended 2025 hosted by GDG Kolachi in Karachi brought together tech enthusiasts for a dynamic day of key sessions and networking. The event kicked off with a warm welcome by Zain Ahmed, Danella Patrick, and Hassam Jawed. They laid out the day’s agenda and community objectives, setting an energetic tone for what followed.

A major highlight of Google I/O Extended 2025 was the keynote by Farhan Qureshi, which delivered an inspiring message that resonated throughout the audience. This was followed by a compelling talk on the “Future of AI: Perspectives for Startups” by Fannie Soubiele.

Participants also explored the Google Startup Program in Pakistan through a session led by Esna Ong. It offered valuable insights into how Google is actively supporting local entrepreneurs and innovators.

The fireside chat with Jehan Ara, moderated by Hira Tariq, centered on themes of building, belonging, and breaking barriers. This discussion deeply underscored the importance of inclusivity in tech.

After enjoying a networking lunch, attendees jumped into a two-hour Gemini SDK AI Workshop with Mashhood Rastgar. This hands-on session gave developers practical experience in building agents using Gemini, along with $5 credits to get started. As an extra perk, participants received access to a free GenAI course to extend their learning.

The event was not just about exploring new technologies but about fostering community, empowerment, and future innovation. The sessions, discussions, and connections left her excited to apply new skills and collaborate on fresh ideas.

Google I/O Extended 2025 at GDG Kolachi proved to be a vibrant platform (much like the event in Islamabad) for learning, sharing, and building meaningful tech relationships.