KP govt to build Science Museum in the province: Atif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology and Information Technology Mohammad Atif Khan announced on Monday that the provincial government has plans to build a Science Museum in the region.

During his address at the students’ graduation ceremony at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI), the minister explained that the project would cost Rs500 million.

Talking about the Catalyst GIK Incubator, Atif Khan described it as a technology incubator and the only residential incubator in the country. It will host startups free of cost so that they can work on building the next big thing.

He added that the provincial government would build a new academic and residential block at GIK Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. The provincial government would extend complete financial support to the institute for this purpose.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the quality education that GIKI was imparting and said that development of science and technology was very critical for development in various fields. He noted that the development of nations was in fact linked with achievements in the field of science and technology.

Earlier, the minister visited the incubation centre and exchanged views with the students about their projects. He said that he was really impressed by them, especially the manufacturing of drones for utilization of spraying of different crops and orchards. Director Incubation Centre Abdullah Soomro apprised the minister that they could build their own drones within the next six months if they had the resources.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the minister distributed certificates to the outstanding graduates.