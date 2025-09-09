In a order to improve the quality of education, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department has announced that no teacher will be allowed to work in the province without a valid teaching license. This new policy aims to bring accountability, professional standards, and transparency to the education system.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department will issue licenses to teachers under a new regulatory authority established with a budget of Rs200 million. The authority will define Terms of Reference (TORs) for the system, ensuring only qualified and trained teachers are permitted to teach.

Policy Measure Details Teaching License Requirement Mandatory for all teachers in KP Regulatory Authority Budget Rs200 million License Renewal Based on performance evaluation

Officials confirmed that license renewal will be linked to teachers’ performance, ensuring continuous quality improvement. Only registered and licensed educators will be authorized to work, setting a new benchmark for educational standards in the province.

This initiative is expected to raise teaching quality across KP, while also curbing unqualified appointments in schools.