By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 28 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Federal Cabinet Restores 25 Income Tax Rebate For Teachers

In a order to improve the quality of education, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department has announced that no teacher will be allowed to work in the province without a valid teaching license. This new policy aims to bring accountability, professional standards, and transparency to the education system.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department will issue licenses to teachers under a new regulatory authority established with a budget of Rs200 million. The authority will define Terms of Reference (TORs) for the system, ensuring only qualified and trained teachers are permitted to teach.

Policy Measure Details
Teaching License Requirement Mandatory for all teachers in KP
Regulatory Authority Budget Rs200 million
License Renewal Based on performance evaluation

Officials confirmed that license renewal will be linked to teachers’ performance, ensuring continuous quality improvement. Only registered and licensed educators will be authorized to work, setting a new benchmark for educational standards in the province.

This initiative is expected to raise teaching quality across KP, while also curbing unqualified appointments in schools.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

