KP Introduces Licensing Requirement for All Teachers
In a order to improve the quality of education, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department has announced that no teacher will be allowed to work in the province without a valid teaching license. This new policy aims to bring accountability, professional standards, and transparency to the education system.
The Elementary and Secondary Education Department will issue licenses to teachers under a new regulatory authority established with a budget of Rs200 million. The authority will define Terms of Reference (TORs) for the system, ensuring only qualified and trained teachers are permitted to teach.
|Policy Measure
|Details
|Teaching License Requirement
|Mandatory for all teachers in KP
|Regulatory Authority Budget
|Rs200 million
|License Renewal
|Based on performance evaluation
Officials confirmed that license renewal will be linked to teachers’ performance, ensuring continuous quality improvement. Only registered and licensed educators will be authorized to work, setting a new benchmark for educational standards in the province.
This initiative is expected to raise teaching quality across KP, while also curbing unqualified appointments in schools.