By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has taken a significant step toward modernization by launching a Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) to digitize all personnel records and ensure transparent administration.

According to the Central Police Office, the new system will record postings, transfers, promotions, retirements, recruitments, training, and disciplinary actions in a digital format. Officials highlighted that this transformation will help eliminate manual inefficiencies, improve transparency, and strengthen internal accountability.

One of the key features of HRMIS is its ability to detect ghost employees, a persistent challenge that has undermined credibility in the past. Authorities believe the system will bring fairness in promotions, streamline service records, and enhance the efficiency of the force.

The initiative aligns the KP Police with modern policing standards and reflects the provincial government’s commitment to adopting technology for better governance. By improving internal processes, the police administration aims to deliver faster, more reliable services to the public.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

