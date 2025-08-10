Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an arm of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), has opened applications for new Kuwait jobs for Pakistanis after the Gulf nation restored its visa policy for Pakistan. This announcement marks a significant opportunity for Pakistani job seekers to work in Kuwait’s growing labor market.

According to APP, the proactive and business-friendly policies of the present government have increased the global demand for Pakistani workers. Kuwait, in particular, is seeking to hire more talent from Pakistan due to the country’s skilled workforce and experience across multiple industries.

Eligibility Criteria for Kuwait Jobs

Pakistani nationals who meet the qualifications and experience outlined by OEC can apply for several positions. The role of Warehouse Supervisor requires candidates to be under 35 years of age, hold a diploma or bachelor’s degree, and have strong English communication skills (Arabic is an asset). Applicants should also possess excellent customer service skills, with 3–5 years of experience in retail warehouse operations, preferably with companies like Agility, Sea Gold, or similar logistics providers, and GCC experience is considered an advantage.

How to Apply for Kuwait Jobs via OEC

Visit the official OEC job portal.

Select the desired position from the available list.

Fill out the online application form.

Generate and deposit the Rs500/- bank challan.

Upload the required documents along with the challan receipt.

Submit your application before August 15, 2025.

Other available positions include warehouse coordinator, warehouseman, carpenter, unskilled labor, assistant furniture installer, driver, and roles in courier, logistics, and delivery services.