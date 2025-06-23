By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Lahore Traffic Police Boost E Challan Recovery With New App

Lahore Traffic Police has unveiled a cutting-edge application designed to simplify vehicle checks and streamline e-challan recovery processes.



The new tool, launched by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed, leverages modern technology to make traffic enforcement more effective across the city.

How the New App Works

The new app lets traffic officers quickly get full vehicle details and any pending e-challans by taking a photo. This is a big upgrade from the old system. Before, wardens had to stop vehicles and manually enter the vehicle number, chassis number, or ID card info using LT wireless sets.

By integrating this photo-based feature with the existing Wardens App, the traffic police expect to boost the speed and volume of vehicle checks, ultimately increasing the rate of e-challan recovery.



According to Dr. Athar Waheed, the new app has already demonstrated its impact within just one month. Daily recovery figures have surged dramatically, rising from Rs. 500,000 to an impressive Rs. 5 million. Notably, out of Rs. 9.4 million owed in outstanding fines by government vehicles, Rs. 3.5 million has been recovered in this short period.

To further enhance the recovery drive, Lahore Traffic Police has established special teams dedicated to collecting Rs. 6 billion in pending e-challan dues. These focused efforts, combined with the technological upgrade, showcase a determined commitment to improving law enforcement and revenue collection in the city.

With the new app and task forces in place, Lahore’s traffic authorities are setting a strong example. They show how technology and strategic action can work together to tackle longstanding challenges in urban management.

