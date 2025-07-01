The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has broadened its free vehicle emission testing campaign by including heavy vehicles.

The initiative, which began in May 2025, initially targeted motorcycles and cars and has now tested 158,000 vehicles, with 4,100 failing to meet emission standards.

To accommodate the expansion, the deadline for free testing has been extended to August 31, 2025. After this date, emission testing will no longer be free of charge.

To improve efficiency, the EPA has reduced the number of testing booths from 26 to 20 due to operational and space constraints. Each booth is manned by a three-member team and equipped with three testing devices. The decision comes in response to public and staff difficulties encountered at overcrowded or unsuitable locations.

The EPA’s intensified campaign is a response to growing concerns over Lahore’s air quality, with vehicle emissions contributing to more than 83% of the city’s winter smog, according to recent environmental reports.

The EPA will soon begin testing heavy vehicles without a valid Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) certificate. These vehicles will be given a one-week grace period to comply.

Additionally, the agency is planning to extend testing hours and formulate a comprehensive long-term strategy to manage and reduce vehicular emissions across Punjab.