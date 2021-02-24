News, Technology

LinkedIn faced a global outage, users raised concerns

One of the most used popular business social networks, LinkedIn, faced an outage on a global scale hours ago. Numerous users reported on social media that they were unable to use the mobile app and had trouble accessing the website.

Throughout the COVID situation, the usage of LinkedIn has skyrocketed to more than a billion users worldwide. The Microsoft-owned application has become hugely popular as a learning platform as the number of hours spent on LinkedIn Learning doubled year over year in the fourth quarter.

However, the platform faced a global outage between 12 AM to 2:21 AM in accordance with Pakistan Standard Time. Around 12:06 AM, LinkedIn Help reported in a tweet that they are overseeing the issue.

Apparently, the application faced technical issues causing users to not access the application’s services. Soon services were recovered by 2 AM and the application officials mentioned in a tweet that was ‘back on track’.

This isn’t the first time the application faced a technical issue as similarly, last year users were not able to post or use any of the application’s respective features. However, today’s issues caused a global outage affecting the entire website and app.

