Logitech Unveils A Stylish Yet Ergonomic G522 Gaming Headset

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, has unveiled the G522 gaming headset, a new addition to its G5 series. This new gaming headset is a brainchild of both high-performance audio and personal expression.







Building upon the success of the G733, the G522 introduces a refined design with smoother curves and a more sophisticated silhouette, reflecting a modern take on gaming aesthetics.

The headset is engineered for comfort during extended gaming sessions, featuring redesigned ear cups with wider shapes, added memory foam cushioning, and a reversible suspension band for enhanced breathability.

The G522 is fundamentally designed with synchronized PRO-G drivers and 48 kHz/24-bit digital signal processing, which provide high-fidelity audio that accurately captures subtle in-game indications. The BLUE VO!CE technology, which is supplemented by a 48 kHz/16-bit microphone, enhances communication by enabling real-time audio customization.







The device facilitates seamless transitions across PC, console, and mobile platforms by providing tri-mode connectivity. This connectivity includes LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and USB-C. Furthermore, users have the ability to customize their experience by adjusting audio parameters, LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, and saving up to three custom profiles directly to the headset using the G HUB software and Logitech G mobile app.

“The G522 headset is the result of meticulous craftsmanship and a relentless attention to detail, every element is intentionally designed to deliver a curated, premium experience,” said Ahmed Riaz, Head of Design at Logitech G. “It builds on a proven formula for success that’s become synonymous with our G5 Series products, combining precision engineering with a deep understanding of what today’s gamers value most.”

G5 Series gamers play a wide variety of games. As a result, the new G522 headset had to perform to the level of the most discerning core gamers. It also has to be flexible enough to work seamlessly across all genres and types of gameplay. The G522 is constructed with 27% post-consumer recycled plastic and low-carbon aluminum, to keep up with the ecological standards.

The headset is available now in black and white at LogitechG.com and select retailers worldwide for a suggested retail price of $160.