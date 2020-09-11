Looking for a challenge? NIC Karachi is looking for a Project Director

For those who want to be at the forefront of the startup ecosystem in Karachi, National Incubation Center and LMKT are looking for a Project Director to lead the initiative in the metropolitan city. You will be looking after the incubation centre which is primarily operated by LMKT and funding through the IGNITE fund.

The opportunity was announced on Twitter by LMKT as shown below:

Since this is a senior leadership role where you will be making many important decisions, at least 10+ years of experience is required. You will be looking after the incubation and acceleration of startups which join in new cohorts plus their outreach and marketing to connect them with relevant investors. A strong investors network needs to built so that the upcoming startups can be successfully funded if they require.

The successful candidate will also be overseeing the use of the IGNITE fund and fulfilling the contractual obligations associated with it. The detailed job description can be viewed at: https://www.lmkt.com/jobs/project-director-nic-karachi/

NIC’s various startups have on the limelight in recent days from developing the first bloodless dialysis machines to using AI to detect Corona and Brain Tumors.

