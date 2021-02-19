Cryptocurrency, Education

LUMS partners with Stacks Pakistan to develop courses focused on blockchain technology

As per a recent announcement by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the institution has partnered with Stacks Pakistan – a firm specializing in developing tools for building secure apps and smart contracts on Bitcoin. The collaboration will lead to establishing an academic program focused on research on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

According to the university, the partnership will help it introduce contemporary educational programs and “embrace impactful technologies into the curriculum and research agenda.”

“The collaboration with Stacks is another big step in our mission of embracing the impactful technologies into our curriculum and research agenda,” stated Dr. Zartashi, a LUMS Associate Professor, as per the announcement.
The collaboration relating to blockchain technology is the first of its kind between a major Pakistani university and a blockchain firm.

The founder of Stacks Pakistan – Muneeb Ali, added, “This new collaboration on crypto can prepare the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs to architect the next generation of the internet by leveraging the blockchain technology.”

The development comes in the wake of increasing acceptance and government embracement of cryptocurrencies. Last year, the KPK government became the first in the country to legalize cryptocurrency. The same is expected of other provincial governments and eventually the federal ones.

