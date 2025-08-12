By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 17 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mafia The Old Country Brings Sicilian Grit Back To The Mafia Series

Mafia: The Old Country has officially dropped, and it is delivering some cinematic mob drama straight from early 1900s Sicily. If those gaming skills have gotten a bit rusty, this is the time to trade grand theft dreams for slippery cobblestone streets and dusty crypts.

Mafia: The Old Country Is A Return to Roots, with Style

The Old Country takes players back to the raw, unforgiving underworld of Sicily’s criminal founding era. It is developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K. In no way it seems like a reboot for a newbie, making it a perfect point to drop in the Mafia game series.

Released on August 8, 2025, and available now in Pakistan on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, it returns the series to its narrative-driven origins with a focused storyline that abandons the open-world chaos of Mafia III.

Story, Cast, and Immersive Audio

Playing as Enzo Favara, a former carusu forced into crime, players must navigate a minstrel-like descent into the Torrisi family’s world. Voice acting in authentic Sicilian dialect deepens immersion. While the cinematic environments like sulfur mines and cinemas, add layers of texture.

Performance Options That Let You Choose

The game lets you choose your own adventure with:

  • Performance Mode, which delivers a stable ~60 FPS
  • Quality Mode prioritizes visuals, perfect for 4K setups
  • PS5 Pro users gain enhanced benefits like 120 Hz variable refresh rates and dynamic resolution scaling.

Critics are applauding the game’s tight plot and emotional weight, giving it the second-highest Metacritic score in the series. They especially laud that the game doesn’t reinvent stealth. And it is “dense, tasty, and a little cheesy” as game critic Luke Reilly from IGN describes it.

Fans still coming up short on player buildup, with a peak of 27,585 concurrent Steam players; less than earlier entries but a respectable starting point for a series reboot.

 

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Linkedin Decides To Pull The Plug On Alternative Feed Options Heres Why
LinkedIn Decides to Pull the Plug on Alternative Feed Options: Here’s Why
Apple
Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 6 and Its Latest Features
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Audit Finds Five Countries Owe Pakistan Over Rs86 Billion
Winrar Hit By Zero Day Exploit That Plants Malware At Windows Startup
WinRAR Hit by Zero-Day Exploit That Plants Malware at Windows Startup
Nadra
NADRA Rolls Out Online Birth & Death Registration in Three Punjab Districts
China
China Introduces AI-Driven 5G Robot Antelope for Smart Wildlife Tracking
Whatsapp To Introduce Motion Photos For More Lifelike Sharing In Chat
WhatsApp to Introduce Motion Photos for More Lifelike Sharing
Vivo V60
Vivo V60 Unveiled Featuring ZEISS Triple Cameras and Massive Battery
Cambridge As And A Level Results 2025 Announced
Cambridge AS and A Level Results 2025 Announced
Pakistan Further Boosts Cybersecurity Infrastructure Under Digital Pakistan Vision
Pakistan Expands 5G Spectrum & Fiber Optics to Power Cybersecurity Vision
Companies Act 2017 Reforms Target Outdated Corporate Regulations
Companies Act 2017 Reforms Target Outdated Corporate Regulations
Haval Sales Dip As New Entrants Intensity Competition
Haval Sales Slide as New Entrants Heat Up Competition
Sindh Govt
Sindh Govt to Roll Out Smart Cards for Weapon Permits