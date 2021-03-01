Technology

Major software company SolarWinds got hacked because an intern used “solarwinds123” as a password

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 43 sec read>

The government is still investigating the SolarWinds hack that was also termed the digital version of the famous Pearl Harbor. The precise vulnerability that led the hackers to access the company’s servers is still unknown, but it has emerged that an intern’s highly unsecured password could be one reason.

A former SolarWinds CEO, Kevin Thompson, told representatives from the U.S. House Oversight and Homeland Security Committees that the “solarwinds123” password, which protected a server at the company, was “related to a mistake an intern made, and they violated our password policies.”

Thompson also told the lawmakers that the intern had posted the password on their own private GitHub account in a blatant disregard of the company’s password policy.

The SolarWinds hack has been termed the largest foreign intrusion in the United States’ history, with suspicions raised on China. Some 100 different companies and nine federal agencies were compromised as a result of the cyber-attack.  The United States continues to deal with the aftershocks of the SolarWinds saga, with newer details, twists and turns emerging as the senate hearing relating to the attack continues and executives of the company testify.

Read More: ISPR identified a major cyber-attack by the neighboring country’s intelligence agency

Source: Gizmodo

Cyber Attack cyber security solarwinds
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Scientists working to create an Earth within Earth

in Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   46 sec read

Lab-grown chicken makes it to the shelves

in Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   45 sec read

Indian hackers could be infecting Pakistani users with malware through fake apps, warns NITB

in Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   43 sec read
Up Next: PlayStation Network faces outage, disrupts online games for Sony consoles