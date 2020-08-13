ISPR identified a major cyber-attack by the neighboring country’s intelligence agency

An Indian intelligence agency was reported to be involved in a major cyber-attack. Various attacks of the target are still being investigated by intelligence apparatus according to the Pakistani army.

ISPR or Inter-Services Public Relations published a statement that said an advisory committee has been set which would visit all of the government sectors and institutions for identification of lapses and enhance the cybersecurity measures in place. Several Indian intelligence agencies have been involved in cybercrime that includes hacking of personal smartphones and technical systems belonging to the government officials and military officers.

According to the statement, different targets of the cyber-attacks are being investigated and the Army would “further enhance necessary measures to thwart such activities”. Besides that, strict action is going to be taken against the breakers of Standard Operating Procedures created on the cybersecurity.

ISPR also said that they have observed an increase in the number of spamming attacks by the Indian hackers against Pakistani websites including those of the financial and government institution. The biggest cyberattack reported in the country was done in 2018 when several banks were targeted. In the cybercrime, Bank Islamic lost Rs. 2.6 million whereas the International Financial report stated that the spammers earned a total of $6 million from the robbery.

A study group on Information and Technology and Telecom warned earlier regarding the growing threats of cyber terrorism and the need for cybersecurity for the safety of services and infrastructure in the country.

The study group also mentioned that expanding the cyberspace, increasing the prevalence and severity of cyber-attack is posting a serious threat to our economy and national security and also added that “we should have both a military as well as civilian cyber commend too cope with the growing cybersecurity threats. To ensure individual privacy and security from cyber attacker we must now act.’

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk