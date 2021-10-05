News, Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg loses nearly $6 billion due to major Facebook outage

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 43 sec read>

In recent news, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp faced a massive outage where all respective services of the platforms were unavailable for 6 hours, This resulted in Zuckerberg losing nearly $6 billion in just a matter of hours.

According to Bloomberg, the stocks of the company were down by 5 percent in comparison to the previous loss of 15 percent that occurred around mid-September. As of now, Zuckerberg has slipped to 5th place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index which highlights the top 500 richest people in the world. With Zuckerberg moving to 5th, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has now moved up to 4th place with a net worth of $124 billion.

This outage occurred around 8:40 PM in accordance with Pakistan Time Zone where users from across the globe were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The majority of the users who experienced this outage, went on Twitter to talk about the outage.

The reason behind the outage is still unclear, but it is rumored that the company was affected by a DNS problem that had cleared out the path to Facebook domains which later on affected the internal network making the outage situation more complicated.

Around 3 AM all respective services of the company were back online, however, the loss remains exponential.

Facebook Facebook outage Instagram Mark Zuckerberg WhatsApp
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains and Colleagues

in News
Oct 5, 2021  ·  

Saudi Arabia Tourism Development FundLaunches Digital Lending Servicewith Temenos & NdcTech in Just 60 Days

in News, Technology
Oct 5, 2021  ·  

Pakistani fintech startup PostEx raises $1.5 million in seed funding

in News, Startups
Oct 5, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Systems Limited secures two wins in Asia Money 2021 in “Most Outstanding Company” category