Mark Zuckerberg loses nearly $6 billion due to major Facebook outage

In recent news, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp faced a massive outage where all respective services of the platforms were unavailable for 6 hours, This resulted in Zuckerberg losing nearly $6 billion in just a matter of hours.

According to Bloomberg, the stocks of the company were down by 5 percent in comparison to the previous loss of 15 percent that occurred around mid-September. As of now, Zuckerberg has slipped to 5th place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index which highlights the top 500 richest people in the world. With Zuckerberg moving to 5th, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has now moved up to 4th place with a net worth of $124 billion.

This outage occurred around 8:40 PM in accordance with Pakistan Time Zone where users from across the globe were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The majority of the users who experienced this outage, went on Twitter to talk about the outage.

The reason behind the outage is still unclear, but it is rumored that the company was affected by a DNS problem that had cleared out the path to Facebook domains which later on affected the internal network making the outage situation more complicated.

Around 3 AM all respective services of the company were back online, however, the loss remains exponential.