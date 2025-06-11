Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel Animation premiered the first episode of Eyes of Wakanda, its highly anticipated Black Panther spin-off, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.







The show opens with an energetic mix of spy thriller, time-hopping adventure, and rich Marvel lore, plus a surprise Iron Fist cameo that left fans buzzing. The four-part series officially launches on Disney+ on August 6.

Spy-Espionage Spinoff Spanning Across Centuries

Creator and showrunner Todd Harris described the series as a “giant spy espionage story” that spans multiple eras. The premiere episode, Into the Lion’s Den, is set in Crete around 1260 B.C. It follows Noni, a disgraced former Dora Milaje voiced by Winnie Harlow, as she hunts down stolen Wakandan technology from a pirate crew led by the Lion, voiced by Cress Williams.

The show introduces the Hatut Zeraze, Wakanda’s elite secret agents, who travel through time to recover powerful artifacts. Harris explained that each episode will reveal a different moment in Wakanda’s untold history and global influence.







Surprise: A New Kind of Iron Fist!

In a surprising twist, Eyes of Wakanda features an Iron Fist character who is not Danny Rand. Harris hinted that this version brings a fresh and possibly ancient perspective on the Iron Fist legacy, adding a new layer to the Wakandan timeline.

Visual Style and Marvel Connections

Eyes of Wakanda stands out visually with a blend of CGI, 2D effects, and hand-drawn animation inspired by African art. This hybrid style creates a rich and dynamic atmosphere. Although each episode is self-contained, the series still builds a connected storyline that fits neatly within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Harris emphasized that the stories are more than just spin-offs. They dive deep into what shaped Wakanda’s identity across centuries. Fans can expect meaningful cameos and MCU references throughout.

Black Panther Spinoff Cast and Production

The Black Panther spinoff voice cast features Anika Noni Rose, Steve Toussaint, Patricia Belcher, Lynn Whitfield, and other notable names. Animation studio Axis Animation brings a cinematic, handheld feel to the visuals.

Additionally, the music is composed by Hesham Nazih, who also scored Moon Knight and is known for adding intensity and emotion to every scene.