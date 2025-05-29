EA Cancels Black Panther Game, Shuts Down Cliffhanger Games

Electronic Arts (EA) has officially canceled its highly anticipated Black Panther video game and shut down Cliffhanger Games, the studio established specifically for its development. The decision was communicated to EA employees via an internal email from Laura Miele, President of EA Entertainment, citing a strategic shift to focus on key franchises and significant growth opportunities.







Cliffhanger Games, based in Seattle and led by industry veteran Kevin Stephens, was formed in 2023 to create a third-person, single-player Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel Games. The studio assembled a team of experienced developers from renowned franchises such as Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War, and Call of Duty. The game aimed to provide players with an expansive and reactive world, offering an authentic Black Panther experience.

The cancellation is part of broader structural changes at EA, which include layoffs in multiple departments and a new return-to-office mandate. Earlier in 2025, EA had already laid off between 300 and 400 employees. Despite this setback, EA continues to develop other Marvel titles, including an Iron Man game by Motive Studio and an unannounced action title.

For fans eager to experience Black Panther in a gaming context, hope remains. Skydance New Media is developing Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, featuring both Captain America and Black Panther as playable characters, scheduled for release in 2026.