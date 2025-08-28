As AI continues to reshape education, schools are seeking tools that go beyond shortcuts and actually strengthen learning. One such platform, MathGPT, launched last year with the mission to act as an “anti-cheating” tutor for students and a teaching assistant for professors.

After a successful pilot program across 30 U.S. colleges and universities, MathGPT is now preparing to nearly double its reach this fall. Institutions like Penn State University, Tufts University, and Liberty University are among those adopting the AI tool.

How MathGPT Works

Unlike many AI chatbots, MathGPT avoids simply giving students the answer. Instead, it uses Socratic questioning guiding learners with hints and follow-up questions, much like a human tutor would. This encourages critical thinking over memorization.

For professors, the platform functions as a teaching assistant. It can generate assignments and quiz questions from uploaded textbooks, provide auto-grading, and create unlimited practice questions for students. Professors also have more control, such as deciding when the chatbot can be used and limiting the number of attempts students have on a given problem.

Accessibility and Safety

MathGPT has added integrations with major Learning Management Systems (Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace) and accessibility features like screen readers, audio mode, and closed captions. The company also emphasizes strict guardrails to ensure safe use, steering away from personal or off-topic conversations that have caused concerns with other chatbots.

Looking ahead, MathGPT plans to roll out a mobile app and expand beyond math into chemistry, economics, and accounting. The platform currently offers both a free version and a paid plan at $25 per student, per course, which includes LMS integration and unlimited AI-powered assignments.

With its instructor-first design and focus on accuracy, MathGPT positions itself as a bridge between AI and education helping students learn responsibly while giving professors practical support.