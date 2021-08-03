MediaTek Set To Introduce a 4nm Chip By The End Of 2021

In recent news, MediaTek has confirmed its plans for the development of a 4nm chip which will come around by the end of 2021. The company had held regular earnings with investors where they had further announced their plans for 2021.

This included the company’s next 5G SoC which will be based on the TSMC 4nm process. In addition, to this, the first phone based on this MediaTek will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

MTK just said that its on its earnings call that its flagship 5G SoC will be out at the end of the year via TSMC 4nm. Multiple customers with the first one launching in 1Q22 — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) July 27, 2021

As of now, MediaTek’s current flagship chip is the Dimesnity 1200 which is up to par with the Snapdragon 865 yet still lags behind the 5nm Snapdragon 888. However, the new MediaTek is considered to change the game and give rival companies such as Samsung and Qualcomm a run for their money by the end of the year. However, it is to be noted that the respective rival companies would soon aim to bring about a new chip to even the odds.