Meta Acquires Play Ai To Power Next Gen Voice Tech

Meta has officially acquired Play AI, a California-based voice tech startup known for its advanced AI voice cloning tool.

The deal, confirmed by a Meta spokesperson and reported by Bloomberg, marks a strategic addition to Meta’s rapidly expanding AI portfolio.

An internal memo reveals that the “entire PlayAI team” will integrate into Meta starting next week. The team will work under Johan Schalkwyk, a recent Meta recruit who previously led speech AI research at Google and another voice-focused startup.

Why Play AI?

Play AI’s core technology focuses on creating human-like voices, allowing users to clone their own voices or generate new ones that can be deployed across apps, websites, and mobile platforms. Meta’s internal communication highlighted that Play AI’s innovations are “a great match” for ongoing work across:

Meta AI

AI Characters

Wearables

Audio content creation

This move aligns closely with Meta’s focus on more natural-sounding digital interactions.

The Play AI acquisition comes amid Meta’s aggressive campaign to dominate the AI landscape. In recent months, the company has:

Lured AI talent from OpenAI, Google, and Apple

Offered $100 million bonuses to recruit from rival companies

Finalized a $14.3 billion deal with Scale AI in June

That deal included hiring Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, to head Meta’s new lab focused on building AI “smarter than humans.”

While the acquisition itself is confirmed, financial terms remain undisclosed. However, Bloomberg previously reported the two companies were deep in talks before the deal was finalized.

Meta’s recent moves, including this acquisition, indicate a long-term vision centered around voice, personalization, and AI superintelligence. By adding Play AI’s capabilities and talent, Meta is positioning itself to lead the next wave of immersive, voice-driven AI experiences, from virtual assistants to wearable tech.