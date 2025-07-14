By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meta Acquires Play Ai To Power Next Gen Voice Tech

Meta has officially acquired Play AI, a California-based voice tech startup known for its advanced AI voice cloning tool.

The deal, confirmed by a Meta spokesperson and reported by Bloomberg, marks a strategic addition to Meta’s rapidly expanding AI portfolio.

An internal memo reveals that the “entire PlayAI team” will integrate into Meta starting next week. The team will work under Johan Schalkwyk, a recent Meta recruit who previously led speech AI research at Google and another voice-focused startup.

Why Play AI?

Play AI’s core technology focuses on creating human-like voices, allowing users to clone their own voices or generate new ones that can be deployed across apps, websites, and mobile platforms. Meta’s internal communication highlighted that Play AI’s innovations are “a great match” for ongoing work across:

  • Meta AI
  • AI Characters
  • Wearables
  • Audio content creation

This move aligns closely with Meta’s focus on more natural-sounding digital interactions.

The Play AI acquisition comes amid Meta’s aggressive campaign to dominate the AI landscape. In recent months, the company has:

  • Lured AI talent from OpenAI, Google, and Apple
  • Offered $100 million bonuses to recruit from rival companies
  • Finalized a $14.3 billion deal with Scale AI in June

That deal included hiring Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, to head Meta’s new lab focused on building AI “smarter than humans.”

While the acquisition itself is confirmed, financial terms remain undisclosed. However, Bloomberg previously reported the two companies were deep in talks before the deal was finalized.

Meta’s recent moves, including this acquisition, indicate a long-term vision centered around voice, personalization, and AI superintelligence. By adding Play AI’s capabilities and talent, Meta is positioning itself to lead the next wave of immersive, voice-driven AI experiences, from virtual assistants to wearable tech.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Vivo X200 Fe Launches In Pakistan Compact Telephoto Flagship With Zeiss Pro Level Camera And Sleek Design

Vivo X200 FE Launches in Pakistan: Compact Telephoto Flagship with ZEISS Pro-Level Camera and Sleek Design

India Probes Binance Over Crypto Transfers Linked To Pakistan

India Probes Binance Over Crypto Transfers Linked to Pakistan

Spacex Backs Elon Musks Xai With 2 Billion Investment Says Wsj

SpaceX Backs Elon Musk’s xAI with $2 Billion Investment, Says WSJ

Ai Therapy Chatbots Pose Significant Risks Stanford Study Warns

AI Therapy Chatbots Pose “Significant Risks,” Stanford Study Warns

Krafton Unveils Pubg Seongsu A Ture Gaming Hub In Korea

Krafton Unveils ‘PUBG Seongsu’: A True Gaming Hub in Korea

How To Get Superman In Fortnite And How To Get Cool Skins Too

How to Get Superman in Fortnite (And How to Get Cool Skins Too)

Auto Dex Leak Suggests Samsung Can Be Rivaling Android Auto

Auto DeX Leak Suggests Samsung Can Be Rivaling Android Auto

Bitcoin Hits 119k As Crypto Market Roars Back To Life

Bitcoin Hits $119K as Crypto Market Roars Back, Altcoins Follow the Wave

Apple To Launch Iphone 17e With A19 Chip In 2026

Apple to Launch iPhone 17e with A19 Chip in 2026

Indrive Sexual Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage After Islamabad Incident

InDrive Sexual Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage After Islamabad Incident

Ptcl To Clarify Property Sale Authority In Upcoming National Assembly Meeting

Supreme Court Rules PTCL Pension Entitlement for Former Employees

Pixel 10 Price Leak Surfaces Ahead Of Expected Launch

Pixel 10 Price Leak Surfaces Ahead of Expected Launch

Xai Apologizes As Grok Ai Posts Antisemitic Offensive Content

xAI Apologizes as Grok AI Posts Antisemitic, Offensive Content