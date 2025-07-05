By Manik Aftab ⏐ 8 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Meta Update Adds Copyright Check To Reels

A major Meta update has introduced a built-in copyright check feature within the Facebook Reels composer, aiming to help creators avoid violations before publishing. This Meta update is also part of a broader strategy that includes the launch of a new AI division, Meta Superintelligence Labs, to drive cutting-edge advancements.

The new Meta update directly integrates copyright scanning into the Reels creation process on Facebook. Previously available only through Meta’s Business Suite, the tool now alerts creators to potential copyright issues while they build their content. This helps prevent common problems like reduced reach, lost ad income, and removed audio that often follow copyright violations.

Creators can choose to turn this feature on or off, but if enabled, it will scan the video before it goes live. If copyrighted material is detected, the video’s publication could be delayed for up to an hour, giving the user time to make edits. Even with the feature switched off, Meta will still perform checks after the content is published, meaning early detection remains the smarter choice.

As this Meta update rolls out to more users, it adds an extra layer of security for creators who depend on their videos for engagement and revenue. Meta’s goal is to make content creation on its platforms safer and more reliable.

Alongside this, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reorganized the company’s AI initiatives under the new Meta Superintelligence Labs, appointing Alexandr Wang, former CEO of Scale AI, as chief AI officer. This move comes after a lukewarm response to Meta’s Llama 4 AI model and aims to regain ground lost to competitors like Google, OpenAI, and China’s DeepSeek. The company plans to fast-track projects in artificial general intelligence and expand tools like Meta AI, image-to-video ad platforms, and smart glasses to boost future earnings.

With these steps, the latest Meta update underscores the company’s efforts to support content creators and reinforce its position in the AI space.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

