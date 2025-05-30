Meta’s Mysterious Move into U.S. Military Tech Raises Eyebrows

Meta and defense technology firm Anduril Industries have formed a collaborative relationship to develop integrated extended reality (XR) products for the U.S. military. This partnership aims to boost soldiers’ situational awareness and operational effectiveness through advanced AR and VR technology.







EagleEye: The Next-Generation XR System

The joint venture’s flagship project, dubbed “EagleEye,” is designed to provide warfighters with enhanced perception and intuitive control of autonomous platforms. By leveraging Meta’s expertise in XR technologies and Anduril’s experience in defense solutions, the partnership seeks to deliver cutting-edge capabilities to the U.S. armed forces.

Moreover, the EagleEye system will likely have AI-powered features that will enable soldiers to detect threats like drones and assist decision-making in complex combat scenarios. This effort marks a significant step toward integrating modern consumer technology with national military applications.

A Renewed Collaboration Between Tech Leaders

This partnership marks a notable reunion between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey. Luckey, who previously founded Oculus VR, was acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2014. He departed the company in 2017 amid political controversy.







Private Funding and Future Prospects

Meta and Anduril are using private capital to exclusively design The EagleEye and related XR products. Their objective is to reduce costs for the U.S. military. They plan on doing it by utilizing high-performance components that were originally designed for commercial use. In order to enhance situational awareness, the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program is seeking to provide soldiers with AR headwear. The partnership has submitted a proposal to this program.

Regardless of the outcome of the IVAS contract, both Meta and Anduril plan to continue developing these technologies. They also hope a broader military interest in the near future.