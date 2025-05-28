Meta Launched a Special App for iPad users

WhatsApp has officially launched its dedicated iPad app, which is now available on the App Store. This is a surprising shift from Meta, which has historically been hesitant to release iPad versions of its applications.







The new WhatsApp for iPad offers a native experience for the first time, optimised to utilise the tablet’s larger screen real estate.

Your chat threads appear on the left, and your current conversation is displayed on the right, just like on a Laptop. The app seamlessly integrates with iPadOS features like Split View, Slide Over, and Picture-in-Picture. Users can make video and audio calls with up to 32 people, share their screens, and utilize both front and back cameras.

To leverage Apple’s ecosystem, all messages, calls, and media are kept in sync across your iPhone, Mac, and other devices with end-to-end encryption.







While the App Store release notes didn’t explicitly mention the iPad compatibility, WhatsApp version 25.16.81 is the one that includes the iPad build. This release fulfils a long-standing user request, focusing on the growing role tablets play in communication.