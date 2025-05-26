Meta Tests 3d Instagram Photos On Quest Headsets Using Ai

Meta is testing a new feature that transforms standard Instagram photos into immersive 3D images on its Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets. This innovation utilizes AI-driven display synthesis algorithms to convert 2D images into 3D visuals without the need for specialized cameras, enhancing the user experience on the platform.







The feature is part of the latest v77 update to Meta’s Horizon OS and is currently available to a select group of users. By leveraging AI view synthesis, the system adds depth to flat images, allowing users to experience a more lifelike representation of their Instagram feed in VR. Meta aims to collect feedback during this trial phase to refine the technology before a broader rollout.

Apart from the 3D picture capability, the v77 upgrade brings some more improvements. One particularly noteworthy innovation is “Navigator,” a centralized Quest helmet hub for controlling games, apps, alerts, and settings. Navigator, accessible with the Meta or Oculus button, lets users pin up to 10 objects for instant access, hence simplifying the VR interface.

The upgrade also includes a moveable window for multitasking, experimental support for Bluetooth Low Energy audio devices, and a convergence of Meta Quest Link, casting, and remote desktop capabilities into a new PC application called Horizon for PC.







Meta’s initiative to integrate AI-powered 3D visuals into Instagram on Quest headsets represents a step toward more immersive social media experiences. By enhancing the way users interact with content, Meta continues to explore the potential of VR and AI technologies in transforming digital communication.