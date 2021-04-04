Microsoft Build will take place on May 25th

According to Microsoft’s event website, the company’s flagship event called Microsoft Build will take place from May 25th-27th in 2021. Due to the pandemic, the event will be held virtually with numerous events focused on multiple areas and topics.

According to the website:

“Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skill set, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow”

Similar to the previous Build event, this event will probably be free of charge with workshops and keynotes being live-streamed. Build is primarily targeted at developers and is often Microsoft’s opportunity to showcase upcoming changes to Windows, Office, Edge, and other services. At last year’s conference, the company exhibited its Fluid Framework, PowerToys Run launcher, and Project Reunion, among other new products.

A spokesperson from Microsoft further added:

“The safety of our community is a top priority. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together.”

Source: The Verge