News, Technology

Microsoft Build will take place on May 25th

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 37 sec read>

According to Microsoft’s event website, the company’s flagship event called Microsoft Build will take place from May 25th-27th in 2021. Due to the pandemic, the event will be held virtually with numerous events focused on multiple areas and topics.

According to the website:
“Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skill set, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow”

Similar to the previous Build event, this event will probably be free of charge with workshops and keynotes being live-streamed. Build is primarily targeted at developers and is often Microsoft’s opportunity to showcase upcoming changes to Windows, Office, Edge, and other services. At last year’s conference, the company exhibited its Fluid Framework, PowerToys Run launcher, and Project Reunion, among other new products.

A spokesperson from Microsoft further added:

“The safety of our community is a top priority. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together.”

Source: The Verge

Microsoft Microsoft Build
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Spotify leaks the ‘Car Thing’ feature from its own app

in News, Technology
Apr 3, 2021  ·   42 sec read

Google is limiting which apps can see everything else you have got in your phone

in News, Technology
Apr 3, 2021  ·   48 sec read

Twitter set to bring Spaces features for desktop web browsers

in News, Social Media
Apr 3, 2021  ·   37 sec read